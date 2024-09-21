When math met art

CHENNAI: Mathematics, often viewed as a complex subject confined to textbooks, gets an exciting twist with The Mischief of Math: Short Stories of Clowns, Contortionists, and Court-Jesters. It was launched at the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) on Wednesday. Co-authored by professor Bud Mishra, alongside CMI alumni Niveditha Ganesh and Inavamsi Enaganti, the book offers an innovative approach to mathematical concepts by blending stories, illustrations, and data-driven narratives to make the subject more engaging and accessible to a broader audience.

Niveditha Ganesh, a research fellow at IIT Madras Research Park, said, “I feel like the space I thrive in is at the intersection of maths and science with art, to make it a lot more accessible to people. During the pandemic, we joined a think tank with Professor Mishra and published papers on pandemic-related policymaking and clinical trials. We realised it was important to make data-driven narratives easier for the average person to consume.”

The book, which is now a prescribed textbook at New York University, uses a unique format where each chapter is a short story, poem, or comic strip. “We thought, why don’t we try a new form of textbook? The content is important, but we wanted to make it fun and accessible, rather than presenting everything in a dry, technical form,” Niveditha shared.

Inavamsi elaborated on the challenges faced while writing the book: “Some of the paradoxes and biases we explain are counterintuitive and tricky to understand. Wrapping our heads around these and translating them into fun, real-life examples while ensuring all the conditions of the paradoxes were met was tough. But we’ve made sure everything is sound — inset a textbook, after all.”

When asked about the writing process, Niveditha noted how the team worked rigorously: “We’ve been really on top of this. Every month we churned out a chapter, and we managed to finish the first draft in quite a short space of time. After that, it was about illustrating it, iterating over it — it’s been a fantastic experience.”

During the launch, Ashok Jhunjhunwala, one of the chief speakers, applauded the authors for their unique approach to making maths more engaging. “This book makes abstract and complex mathematical concepts feel almost like a creative black hole — challenging yet inviting, making it impossible not to get sucked into its depth. It’s the kind of effort we need to make subjects like mathematics accessible and less intimidating,” he said.