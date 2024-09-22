DVAC books four revenue officials for issuing ‘bogus’ patta

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday filed a case against four Velachery taluk officials and two others for allegedly passing off government plot as private property by issuing a ‘bogus’ patta.

The FIR named former tahsildar R Manisekar, deputy inspector of survey R Loganathan, field surveyor J Santosh Kumar and senior draughtsperson K Sridevi of the Velachery taluk office as the accused. MA Murthy and M Sudha are the other two accused.

According to DVAC, land plots measuring 100 square metre and 1,760 square metre were declared as excess vacant land by the state on two separate survey numbers in Velachery.

However, the four officials on August 4, 2021, issued a patta and hand over the plots to Murthy and Sudha . The patta allegedly divided two plots of 1,200 square feet each into two parts and changed the land ownership from the government to Murthy and Sudha, the agency said.

DVAC registered the case after a directive from the Madras High Court earlier this year to probe the issue while hearing a writ petition.

Agency officials conducted searches at five places in Chennai and Coimbatore on Saturday in this connection.