Chennai Police register fresh case against man held for blackmailing

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police have registered another case against R Krishnakumar, also known as Varaaki (50), who was previously arrested for allegedly threatening a sub-registrar and demanding Rs 5 lakh.

The new case has been filed under sections 189, 353, 505(1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, based on a complaint lodged by Dr E Therani Rajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Besides, 30 other individuals have filed complaints against Krishnakumar. Authorities urged anyone wishing to file a complaint to contact the police at 044-23452324 or 044-23452325.

The incident that led to the arrest occurred when Guduvanchery sub-registrar Vaidhyalingam (46) filed a complaint, alleging Krishnakumar had threatened to post false information on social media unless he registered a document that had multiple legal issues. Three men accompanied Krishnakumar in the threats and demanded Rs 5 lakh. Upon receiving the complaint, the police arrested Krishnakumar.