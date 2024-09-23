Navigating the depths of neurodivergence

CHENNAI: The dictionary has a meaning for the word ‘inclusion’. But for a 19-year-old autistic adult, inclusion is “…when people become interested in my thoughts and opinions. I liked to be accepted as more than my autism and not to be included just for keeping up appearances.”

Neurodivergence doesn’t make an individual any lesser. Instead, they need a space of their own to thrive. A world that sees everything as black or white, tends to forget or rather ignore to see the many shades and the uniqueness of each.

The world is trying to provide a conducive environment for neurodivergent individuals now. But a few decades ago, many such individuals were shunned from a world that other children experience. In 1999, Sankalp took form to educate children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Specific Learning Disabilty (SLD) and Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD).

The school that started with 10-15 students, now, provides for approximately 250 children, and have secured a place in the list of best schools in India. It celebrated its 25th anniversary over the weekend by holding their two-day biennial international conference Learn ’24 —‘Neurodiversity Matters’, a conference on inclusion and empowerment.

Drafting steps

With pride in their tone, Sulata Ajit and Lakshmi Krishnakumar, founders and directors, S, Sankalp Trust, reminiscence on the genesis of the school and say that ‘Sankalp’, a Sanskrit word, means commitment, purpose, will. The school acknowledges that the emotional background of a student is quintessential in understanding the students’ behaviour. The students who had completed schooling from this school are now excelling in the field they chose to work.