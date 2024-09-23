Nearby Tasmacs linked to crimes on railway properties, SR wants 39 outlets moved

CHENNAI: A detailed survey by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has found that Tasmac shops and bars near railway stations in Chennai and neighbouring districts to be a major cause for crimes like nuisance to passengers, stone pelting on trains, signal tampering, and theft of passenger belongings.

In a letter sent to Tasmac by the Southern Railway around 10 days back flagging the issue, RPF has identified 39 Tasmac shops in the Chennai division located at a distance of 10-200m from suburban railway stations. These shops are in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore districts, sources said.

The survey has been mapped according to the locations where RPF came across complaints of nuisance. In some cases, RPF also noted that people found dead on railway tracks had passed out after consuming alcohol from nearby bars, and were run over by trains.

The stations where liquor shops and bars found in close vicinity causing the said issues include Perambur, Velachery, Saidapet, Guindy, Kasthuribai Nagar, Taramani, Perungudi, Tiruvallur, Urapakkam, Pazhavanthangal, Chromepet, Korukkupet, Arakkonam, Hindu College, and Avadi.

Southern Railway has also identified some liquor shops which operate near level crossing (LC) gates, for instance, at Ambattur and two in Ranipet district.