Nearby Tasmacs linked to crimes on railway properties, SR wants 39 outlets moved

CHENNAI: A detailed survey by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has found that Tasmac shops and bars near railway stations in Chennai and neighbouring districts to be a major cause for crimes like nuisance to passengers, stone pelting on trains, signal tampering, and theft of passenger belongings.
In a letter sent to Tasmac by the Southern Railway around 10 days back flagging the issue, RPF has identified 39 Tasmac shops in the Chennai division located at a distance of 10-200m from suburban railway stations. These shops are in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, and Vellore districts, sources said.
The survey has been mapped according to the locations where RPF came across complaints of nuisance. In some cases, RPF also noted that people found dead on railway tracks had passed out after consuming alcohol from nearby bars, and were run over by trains.
The stations where liquor shops and bars found in close vicinity causing the said issues include Perambur, Velachery, Saidapet, Guindy, Kasthuribai Nagar, Taramani, Perungudi, Tiruvallur, Urapakkam, Pazhavanthangal, Chromepet, Korukkupet, Arakkonam, Hindu College, and Avadi.
Southern Railway has also identified some liquor shops which operate near level crossing (LC) gates, for instance, at Ambattur and two in Ranipet district.
Currently, Tasmac shops cannot be operated near educational institutions and places of worship, but there is no bar on operating shops near railway stations or transport hubs. Southern Railway wants a mechanism where these contentious shops can be relocated, apart from forming a joint committee to sort out these issues, an official said.
A senior official said the issue was raised after their investigations showed that many of the accused involved in these crimes were under the influence of alcohol.
Another concerning issue involving passenger safety is the theft of copper wires from the signalling system. “Youngsters after consuming alcohol just walk across to nearby railway tracks and tamper with the system. This can have disastrous consequences for train and passenger safety,” a senior official said.
RPF added that they record at least 10 stone pelting cases a month in the division, with probes showing that it is linked to the presence of Tasmac shops near railway stations.
Another frequent complaint raised by commuters is the threat to safety caused by tipplers coming inside suburban stations, especially on the Chennai Beach-Velachery MRTS route. The roads leading to stations like Taramani, Perungudi, and Velachery are deserted during odd hours, while Tasmac shops function less than 100m from these stations.
