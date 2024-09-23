Notes of a country’s heritage

CHENNAI: The grand ballroom of the Taj Club House was bathed in soft, elegant lighting, casting a warm glow on the gathering of distinguished guests. Attendees, dressed in formal attire, filled the room, seated around tables draped in crisp white linens adorned with decor. The gentle hum of conversation and the clinking of glasses set the tone for a night of celebration and reflection.

On Saturday, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Chennai, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in India, hosted a splendid celebration of Armenia’s 33rd National Day. This year’s festivities carried special significance as they coincided with the 100th birth anniversary of Charles Aznavour, the legendary singer whose music had long bridged cultures and touched hearts worldwide.

Emphasising the importance of the event, Shivkumar Eashwaran, the honorary Consul General of Armenia in Chennai, said, “We’ve invited a very well-known Armenian group from England, whose performances are highly acclaimed across Europe. Their presence has garnered interest from international cultural representatives, including those from France and Germany.”

He also highlighted the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Armenia, sharing, “India and Armenia’s relationship has evolved significantly, particularly with dialogues facilitated by Indian think tanks. We’re hoping to take these ties to the next level.” The evening unfolded with an exquisite concert by the Klingen Choir and Cultural Association, featuring world-class Armenian musicians. The group, known for their melodious harmonies and exciting performances, brought the rich musical traditions of Armenia to life in Chennai.