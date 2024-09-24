Paws and reflect

CHENNAI: Street dogs are regular part of urban life in many Indian cities, including Chennai. While interactions with these animals are mostly uneventful, increasing attention is paid to the public health concerns tied to rabies, bites, and occasional conflicts. Chennai once tried to control street dogs by putting them down, but today, with vaccination and birth control, there’s a better way. While these dogs deserve our care, they also need to learn to fend for themselves.

Krithika Srinivasan, professor of Political Ecology, University of Edinburgh, and the principal investigator of ROH-Indies, a research project that seeks to advance the understanding of people-dog relations, shares insights into how Chennaiites perceive street dogs, the nature of conflicts, and the complexities involved in managing these interactions.

Excerpts

In your research, what are the key factors that shape how people perceive street dogs?

What we found in Chennai, where we’ve done the most research over time, as well as in other parts of the country, is that on an everyday basis, the bulk of interactions between people and street dogs are uneventful. People generally neither like nor dislike dogs and often don’t think about them much. When we started this research 15-16 years ago, people were puzzled as to why we would even carry out a study on street dogs, because they didn’t see it as an issue. This has changed recently, in part due to the public attention these issues have been getting.

For the most part, interactions and attitudes remain neutral. Conflict is just one aspect of human-dog interactions. Public health discussions often focus on rabies because, though rare, the fatality rate is almost 100%. It’s preventable if the necessary action is taken, but without intervention, it’s fatal.

However, other forms of conflict have gained public attention in recent years — especially in media and court cases. People tend to focus on serious attacks that result in mauling or deaths, though these are rare. When we speak to people in everyday settings, the most common complaints are about chasing and nuisance related to barking. Serious incidents, while rare, dominate public platforms.