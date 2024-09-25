Biomedical waste dumped on Pallavaram lake bund in Chennai

CHENNAI: Posing a huge public health risk, a large quantity of hazardous biomedical waste was found dumped on the Pallavaram Lake bund along Radial Road.

Upon information, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) pressed GJ Multiclave India Private Limited into service for scientific disposal of the waste.

Pictures from the site indicated that the biomedical waste, at least partly dumped, was generated by a popular city hospital specialising in orthopaedics. TNPCB officials said the hospitals involved will be identified and action will be initiated against them.