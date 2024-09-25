Chennai Corporation health staff asked to work at IAS officials’ homes

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has recently instructed 29 sanitary workers and staff nurses from 13 of the city's short-staffed Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) to skip their regular duty and instead work in shifts at the homes of two senior IAS officers.

While one officer is a Principal Secretary, who has served as Commissioner of the GCC in the past, the other has served in four departments under the present state government. TNIE has independently verified that at least one worker reported for work at the former's address located on the ground floor of a two-storey apartment in Anna Nagar F Block.

GCC officials have prepared and shared unsigned rosters, which TNIE has seen, listing staff names, their phone numbers and the date and time during which they need to report for work at the specific address until the end of October.

A WhatsApp group was also created for coordinating the work. TNIE spoke to more than 20 of the staff designated for this duty, who confirmed that they were instructed to prepare themselves to work at the IAS officers’ homes.

TNIE visited the Anna Nagar address and found the principal secretary’s name board at the entrance of the house. The service expected from the workers primarily involved providing care to an elderly woman residing there. It is, however, unclear whether the IAS officer himself resides in the house.

While one of the GCC staff went to the house for work on Monday, the work has since been put on hold after stiff resistance from the workers.