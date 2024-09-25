Chennai hosts 6th Tamil Nadu State Boccia Championship for persons with disabilities

CHENNAI: The air was rife with enthusiasm, laughter, and lively chatter at YMCA Nandanam. Cheers and hoots from parents, teachers, volunteers, and disability activists created an atmosphere of community and support for persons with disabilities, mostly wheelchair users. The play area had four courts for each category of participants.

The intensity of the competition peaked as S Santhosh Kumar and K Nalini, both in wheelchairs, squared off in the final round of their category. Volunteers surrounded both participants who were with limited hand mobility, assisting in passing balls to throw.

Cheering sounds echoed in the play area when Nalini was announced as the winner, who jumped in joy, receiving congratulations from the audience. Her mother, who had brought her to the tournament despite her father being ill, was filled with happiness.

Santhosh and Nalini were among the 80 participants from around 15 districts at the 6th Tamil Nadu State Boccia Championship. The event organised by the Ektha Trust over the weekend had individual tournament matches.

Sai Akash, vice-captain of the Indian Deaf Cricket Team and Captain of the TN team, Saikrishnan Purushothaman, a para shooter in air pistol and treasurer of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association (TNPSA), Meghanath Reddy, member secretary of SDAT, Kirubakara Raja, general secretary of TNPSA, and Vijayasarathi, a para expert coach from the SDAT, attended.

Speaking at the event, Vijayasarathi remarked, “Boccia is an emerging sport, gaining global recognition. I wish all the participants and winners the very best and encourage them to aim for participation in the Asian Games soon.” Saikrishnan said, “To watch the parents’ efforts to bring these kids to such a tournament and boost them to play brings joy and hope.”