Cops enforce strict ban on illegal ‘No Parking’ signs in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have issued a strict ban on placing unauthorised ‘No Parking’ signs, barricades, or similar obstructions on public roads without prior approval from the relevant authorities. According to the police, the illegal occupation of public spaces, including roadside areas for private parking or other purposes, is prohibited.

In a press note, the police said that under Section 116 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, only government authorities are permitted to install traffic signs. Citing recent High Court directives, the officials warned that strict measures will be taken against individuals violating the law by placing unauthorised objects or signage on public roads.

The public is encouraged to report vehicles parked in restricted areas by contacting emergency numbers 103 or 100. Authorities assured that violators will face penalties and fines. Additionally, any unauthorised signs, barricades, or obstructions must be promptly removed. Citizens are advised to park responsibly, ensuring that they do not cause inconvenience or block access to others. The police further emphasised the need to obtain proper clearance from traffic officials before placing any parking-related signs.