Chennai

Delight in vegan Indian sweets: Gajar Motichoor Laddu, Dates Poli, Badam Halwa, Sabudana Apple Kheer

This Navratri, give a vegan twist to your favourite sweets. Saritha Sreedharan, a nutritionist and supporter of Veganuary India, shares guilt-free, dairy-free, and flourless sweets that honor both tradition and wellness.
Sabudana Apple Kheer
Sabudana Apple Kheer
Rathnam V
Updated on
2 min read

CHENNAI: Vegan Gajar Motichoor Laddu

Ingredients

Winter carrots (Gajar): 2, big

Jaggery powder/Brown sugar: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp

Nuts/seeds: 3 tsp, finely chopped

METHOD

1.Peel the carrots and mince them to fine consistency in a vegetable shredder. Carrot size should look like motichoor.

2 .Heat a heavy bottom pan. Add the minced carrots to the pan and roast them while tossing periodically on medium heat.

3. After about five-six minutes when the carrots are soft, add the jaggery powder/ brown sugar, mix well and allow it to cook for sometime.

4. Sprinkle cardamom powder, nuts, and ginger powder.

5 .On medium heat, cook till the carrots get to binding consistency.

6.Try making a small laddu to check if it’s ready to bind. If not, cook for a few more minutes.

7.Allow this mixture to cool for a minute before making the laddus.

8.You can store them in a refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Vegan Dates

PoliIngredients

Peanut: 1/2 cup

Sesame seeds: 1/4 cup

Fresh coconut: 1 cup

Dates: 2.5 cups, deseeded

Ginger powder: 1/4 tsp

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

METHOD

1 .Dry roast all ingredients except dates. Allow them to cool and blend them to fine powder along with dates.

2 .Depending on the softness of dates, the paste will be soft or moist. If needed, add very little water while blending. The filling is ready.

3 .Knead two cups of wheat flour to semi hard consistency. Leave it for 30 minutes.

4 .Make small round balls of the dough. Make a small depression in it and add sufficient filling.

5 .Gently wrap the dough around the filling and roll the poli to thin/thick.

6 .Heat a pan and slow cook the poli on both sides.

7 .Sprinkle a little oil (optional) while cooking.

Vegan Badam Halwa

Ingredients

Almond: 1 cup

Jaggery powder: 3/4 cup

Water: 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Saffron: a few strands

Any nut milk: 1/2 cup

These delectable vegan desserts, rich in flavors and nutrients, offer a delightful twist on traditional Indian sweets, making them perfect for any festive occasion.
These delectable vegan desserts, rich in flavors and nutrients, offer a delightful twist on traditional Indian sweets, making them perfect for any festive occasion.

METHOD

1 .Powder almonds finely, do not remove the peel.

2 .Use a pan with a handle. Add all the above ingredients to the pan. Mix well.

3 .On medium heat, cook by stirring periodically.

4 .As the almonds cook, the oil from the nuts are released, which is sufficient for the halwa. Cook till you get a halwa consistency.

5 .Transfer to a bowl while it is still warm. Garnish with any crushed seeds.

6 .The halwa can be stored for three days in a refrigerator.

7 .You can choose to add fresh mango pulp as a topping.

Vegan Sabudana

Apple Kheer

Ingredients

Any nut milk: 2 cups

Sabudana: 3/4 cup, soaked

Custard apple: 1 cup, deseeded and mashed

Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp

Saffron: a few strands

Mixed seeds, roasted: for garnish

METHOD

1. Soak sabudana in water for three to four hours.

2 .Heat a little oil in a pan and cook sabudana till they become transparent.

3. Add thick nut milk, cardamom powder, saffron and mix well.

4. Let it to cook for a few minutes. Be careful to not boil the milk.

5. Remove from the heat and add mashed custard apple.

6 .Serve in bowls and garnish with roasted mixed seeds.

Sabudana Apple Kheer
Badam Halwa
Gajar Motichoor Laddu
vegan Indian sweets

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com