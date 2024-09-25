Expect rain in Chennai for rest of the week

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre here has forecasted light to moderate rains in north Tamil Nadu till the weekend.

As a low pressure forms over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest bay off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, there are convective clouds bringing rains. Although major rainfall activity is expected in Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu is also poised for some good thunderstorm activity.

On Monday night, several parts of Chennai received heavy downpour with Manali recording the highest rainfall of 15 cm, followed by Avadi with 11 cm.

Weather stations in Maduravoyal, Vanagaram, Valasaravakkam, Chepet, etc, also received good rainfall in the range of 6-8 cm. Neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu also received some good spells of rainfall.

Districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet are likely to experience thunderstorm activity.

Meanwhile, the southern districts continue to witness hot weather. Madurai airport recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees above normal.