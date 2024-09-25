Smoke from Dubai-bound Emirates flight leads to flutter in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Just before its departure, smoke emanated from the wing portion of a Dubai-bound flight with 280 passengers, leading to a flutter on Tuesday night, airport officials said.

After the smoke was noticed at 9.15 pm, officials were alerted by the flight crew, and technical experts inspected the airplane and smoke ceased in about 10 minutes, they said, adding fire tenders also arrived.

The incident took place while it was being refuelled before its departure.

The reason for the smoke was not disclosed immediately by authorities and the flight was delayed.

The incident caused anxiety among passengers.