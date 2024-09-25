Tejpat: Aromatic spice enriching Indian cuisine

CHENNAI: Tejpat, also known as Indian Bay Leaf (Cinnamomum tamala), is a cherished spice in the culinary world, renowned for its distinctive flavour and aroma. Native to the Himalayan region, tejpat’s lance-shaped leaves are integral to Indian and Nepali cuisine, adding a subtle, earthy depth to dishes such as biryanis, curries, and stews.

Tejpat is valued not only for its culinary uses but also for its health benefits. The essential oil in tejpat is known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Traditionally, it is used to aid digestion, relieve respiratory issues, and improve overall well-being.

Cultivated primarily in the fertile, well-drained soils of the Himalayas, tejpat leaves are harvested, dried, and processed to preserve their aromatic qualities. Tejpat is celebrated for its unique culinary contributions.

Benefits/uses