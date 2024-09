CHENNAI: The city corporation clarified that the recent transfer of a duffedar, Madhavi, was due to professional reasons, and not her use of lipstick, as reported in the media.

The corporation stated that Madhavi was issued a memo for tardiness and neglecting duties, with no inquiries made regarding her appearance. The clarification follows reports suggesting that her transfer from Ripon Buildings to Manali was related to her personal grooming choices.