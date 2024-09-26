Inked impressions through time

CHENNAI: Think tattoos and the first image that comes to mind are myriad versions of WWE wrestlers on superbikes, their inked dragons and cupid’s arrows glistening in the sun on sweat-stained arms that bulge from the weight of their muscles. It is a style statement that simply cannot be ignored. It sets you apart from the crowd, could also permanently damage your prospects for that dream corporate job, and sometimes, it could even seal your fate forever if stuck with an obviously tattooed name of a love long gone.

For most of us who carry this fixed image of tattooed biceps in mind, it must surely come as a surprise to know that humans have been using their skins as canvases for thousands of years. Egyptians were thought to be the earliest tattoo artists with the inked mummies providing proof of this. And then, excavating a 5,300-year-old Iceman near the Italian-Austrian border threw those beliefs out the window.

The Iceman’s frozen body was covered with 57 tattoos, which seemed to be made of soot! There barely existed a culture in the millennia that did not practice tattooing, although the reasons varied across communities. The ancient Egyptians marked their women with ink, while the ancient Greeks initially, used tattoos as a way to communicate among spies and later, used them to mark slaves and criminals to prevent them from escaping. The Romans soon adopted this practice too. Some civilisations like the Mayan used them for rituals whereas early Europeans marked themselves to indicate that they desired a Christian burial.