Kadhais from the coasts

CHENNAI: In Odisha’s Ganjam town, Pratima’s window used to overlook the glimmering ocean, rocks and pastel skies. Over the years, as the Rushikulya river mouth shifted, and high tide ensued, the sand under her home was eaten. Her village was gradually swallowed by the waves. “All my memories are there.

I am still there, though we have moved away. I feel like capturing all of it. The sea was so near us and we figured out a whole lifestyle near it,” the 24-year-old says. Having been relocated to another settlement in the district, she has recollections of the community taking countless loans for homes.

But Pratima’s lens consistently returns to this ghost town and lingers at homes, doors, windows and what remains. Waves gushing past a green door, women salvaging materials from destroyed homes, a lone man treading past uprooted homes — the fisherwoman’s frames document 40 years of coastal erosion, lost livelihoods, and migration.

The sea is an inseparable part of the lives of fisherfolk but this kadal, samudram, sea — what does this entity mean to the community? Pratima muses, the community does not harbour anger as the ocean is their livelihood. “Our homes have an emotional connection, and they are gone with coastal erosion and industrialisation, which are major problems. But our connection to the sea is paramparik; when the sea is there, we are there and we don’t know how else to live,” says Lalitha, who also photographed coastal erosion along with Pratima.