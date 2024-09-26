Sewing a gender-free world

While there are pronounced discussions on girls breaking the stereotypes, there is a dire need for more works for boys and men who are caught in the pressure of masculine norms, to be ‘strong’, in many cases, leading to repression of emotions.The book, interspersed with narration and illustrations with minimum colours, is a visual feast for the readers — giving importance to the moods of each situation and emotions of the characters.

The author who also illustrated the book, says, “The colour palette is always chosen based on the emotional arc of the story. In the initial pages, there is more darker tones, that conveys Zi, the protagonist’s emotional space, where he has lost something, and there is a lot of noise around, where his own voice is not heard.” As we leaf through the pages, we see brighter and vibrant colours, “where there is more hope, he is going through a journey of self discovery. He is able to see another perspective.”

None of us know how our memory could act as a breeding ground for ideas and has the potential to be spun into a greater artwork. ZardoZi is an offshoot of er personal experiences and the surroundings Debasmita had seen growing up. Recalling an incident when she was young, the author says, “We had embroidery classes at school. I was terrible at it, but I remember my cousin, (he) was really good at it.” The book, it was probably an attempt to emulate this memory of an utopian world of childhood, free from gender norms.

Having spent her childhood in Kolkata, Debasmita says that she wanted to braid multilingualism and regional dialects, while retaining a local essence. While writing the book, Debasmita says that using a language for children, was a deliberate process, which involved finding out the words and phrases that today’s children use.

The story that is a perfect accumulation of personal experiences, imagination, and research, had seen phases of character building. On the writing process, she says, “Craft is as important as art. It first starts with a concept; then research. There were many ideas brewing, I try to collate all of them. I have a ZardoZi notebook, where I collect the ideas. I then visualise the characters, make rough sketches. I do a lot of visual research. I need to feel the character. I write short story for each character. They talk to me and I talk back to them, too. I get visual descriptions, and then move to the next character.”

As a piece of advice, she urges parents to support the kids in choosing what they want to pursue, and make them believe that they have the agency to be what they want to.