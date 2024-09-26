Sex education, the panacea

This week, the Supreme Court of India struck down a Madras High Court order from January, which had quashed criminal proceedings against an adult who had stored pornography involving children on his phone. The SC’s verdict contains a number of salient features. The one most directly linked to the case is that the consumption and possession of pornography involving minors must be regarded as criminal actions under the POCSO Act and IT laws.

Moreover, the use of the term “child pornography” itself has been challenged in favour of more sensitive vocabulary. Finally, and is crucial: the bench observed that sex education is necessary at the school level, and any bans on the same should be lifted. The judgment is a holistic one, looking at the larger context rather than focusing on a single case. Every time a high-profile sexual assault case occurs in India, pornography websites report a high number of searches for the name of the survivor/victim.

There is a mass expectation that the violation would have been recorded, and can be viewed for one’s own pleasure. This deriving of pleasure from another person’s abuse, humiliation or murder is profoundly disturbing, no matter whom it pertains to. When children are involved, such as in the monstrous case in Kathua in 2018, it is arguably even more horrific due to greater intrinsic vulnerability. That the Supreme Court has categorically stated that even without the intent to distribute, the use of explicit material involving children in a crime is a strong step forward in addressing these issues.