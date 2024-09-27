Monsoon trailer: Just few hours of rain and parts of Chennai inundated

CHENNAI: Parts of the city were water logged on Thursday after an intense spell of rain the previous night. Areas including Koyembedu, Pulianthope, Perambur, Thiru Vi Ka, Chetpet, and Anna Nagar were affected. However, the water in most parts drained out by Thursday.
Chennai Corporation also initiated measures to drain the water from affected areas using motor pumps and also began clearing drains. However, residents are concerned if this is how it will be when the monsoon actually arrives.
On Tuesday, the regional meteorological centre forecast light to moderate rainfall in North Tamil Nadu until the weekend. However, starting from 6pm on Wednesday, the city experienced heavy downpours, with the Nungambakkam observatory recording 7cm of rain from 8.30am on Wednesday to 5.30am on Thursday.
“Though we received the vegetable load on time on Thursday, many customers on two-wheelers turned back after seeing the waterlogged streets. Just one night of rain has reduced our sales by at least 60% compared to regular days,” a trader from Koyambedu said.
“The market has a drainage system to manage water during rains, but it is often damaged by workers using earthmovers to collect bulk waste,” he added.
Similarly, Pulianthope also experienced water stagnation, particularly in low-lying areas such as Ammai Ammal Street. “Although the stormwater drains had been desilted, the waste was left nearby,” a resident said. The corporation was seen desilting works again in the region.
The Perambur High Road subway was inundated and was later cleared using motor pumps. The corporation said that water in Duraiswamy, Manickam Nagar, and Aranganathan Subway was cleared, and it will monitor the subways via ICCC, noted an official release.
An official said that at the end of the southwest monsoon, there is often a confluence of southwesterly and northwesterly winds, leading to thunderstorms over northern Tamil Nadu. These thunderstorms, interacting with coastal winds, can result in intense rainfall spells. There will be high variation spatially in a smaller region. “The local forecast for Chennai currently covers a 75 km radius. We are working to provide more localised forecasts with help of radar technology,” the official added.