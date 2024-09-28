GI cancer: Watch out for these indicators

CHENNAI: The choices we make in our daily lives profoundly impact our health and well-being. From diet and exercise to habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption, lifestyle factors play a pivotal role in determining our susceptibility to various health conditions, including gastrointestinal cancers. Gastrointestinal cancers are on the rise with cancers affecting the digestive system from the esophagus to the rectum. Understanding how these habits contribute to the development of gastrointestinal cancers is crucial for prevention and early detection.

1 Dietary Choices: A diet high in processed meats, red meats, and saturated fats, has been associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Conversely, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provides essential nutrients and fibre that may help lower the risk.

2 Obesity and Physical Inactivity: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of several gastrointestinal cancers, including oesophagal, stomach, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers. Physical inactivity further exacerbates these risks. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and reduces cancer risk.

3 Smoking and Alcohol Consumption: Tobacco use, including smoking and chewing tobacco, is a major risk factor for cancers of the digestive system especially oesophagal and stomach cancers. Excessive alcohol consumption is also linked to an increased risk of liver and oesophagal cancers.

4 Chronic Inflammation: Conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer over time. Managing these conditions effectively through medical treatment, lifestyle modifications and active surveillance is crucial.

Diagnosis and treatment

Diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancers typically involves a combination of imaging tests such as CT scans, MRI scans, and endoscopic procedures like colonoscopy or upper endoscopy to visualise the affected areas and obtain tissue samples for biopsy. Early detection is critical as it allows for more effective treatment options, which may include surgery to remove tumours, chemotherapy to target cancer cells throughout the body, radiation therapy to shrink tumours and relieve symptoms, and targeted therapies that attack specific genetic mutations driving cancer growth.