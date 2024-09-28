What makes your heart stop?

CHENNAI: The theme for World Heart Day (September 29) for this year is ‘Use Heart for Action’. When compared to developed countries and other Asian counties, Indian population is suffering more from heart attacks. Affected by the deadly duo of diabetes and high blood pressure, which are also highly prevalent in younger people, we Indians are nearly 10 to 20 years earlier in suffering from heart attacks compared to other nations. Not only heart attacks, but its related deaths are also more, leading to gross economic burden due to long disabled life years.

One of the famous medial studies known as INTERHEART study, showed that except genetic ailments, the rest of the heart disease related risk factors which consist of 80% to 90%, can easily be controlled if taken care of well. If you have diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels, appropriate control will significantly reduce the risk of heart attack.

Avoiding some addictions like smoking and excess alcohol intake are also crucial. Our India is in the stage of lifestyle change induced diseases (especially urban affluent population).

Switching from longstanding traditional food and changing from healthy lifestyle habits to rapid and westernised dietary options have significantly resulted in obesity and a sedentary life. Compared to our older generations who suffered from more of communicable diseases, the current Indian population is affected by diseases due to lifestyle changes as reported in Global burden of diseases.

Lack of proper exercise and significant mental stress are very important elements for heart attacks in youngsters even though they don’t have high BP, sugar and other conventional risk factors of heart attack.