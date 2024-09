CHENNAI: Avadi police have arrested three suspects in two separate land grabbing cases on Friday. In one of the incident, complainant Sailaja (64) of Vepery said that she had inherited her father’s property but found that it had been grabbed by Dhanasekar who had forged documents to impersonate her father. The total worth of the property is Rs 1.4 crore. Dhanasekar was arrested in Kannigapuram near Avadi on Friday. He is also accused of forging documents and usurping land worth Rs 70 lakh of another victim from Ranipet, police said.

In the second case, cops arrested M Nandakumar (49) from Karambakkam and K Nirmaladevi (38) from Manali for cheating Sivaprakasam from Tiruvanmiyur by preparing forged documents. Sivaprakasam was the certified agent for Vasuki and Senthamarai, who had bought separate plots of land in Kolapakkam totalling around 8,300 square feet. When Sivaprakasam tried to apply for an encumbrance certificate (EC), he found that Vasuki’s property was registered in someone else’s name. Police found that Nirmaladevi had forged documents to show herself as Vasuki’s daughter and took over the property worth Rs 1.4 crore. Similarly, Senthamarai’s property worth Rs 60 lakh was usurped by Nandakumar by preparing documents to show himself as her son.