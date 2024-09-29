Kids held at knifepoint, masked men snatch chain from woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two masked men held children at knifepoint and robbed a nine sovereign gold chain from a school teacher near Kelambakkam on Friday evening. According to the police, the complainant P Shakeela (32) lives in an apartment at Padur with her husband and two children. She is employed as a teacher at a private school where her children also study in the primary section.

When she was walking on the road on Friday evening with her two children, two men on a bike intercepted her and asked for her ornaments. While one of them held her children at knife point, another snatched her chain. Immediately after this, both escaped from the spot quickly.

The Kelambakkam police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.