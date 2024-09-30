Auto driver killed, three passengers injured after head-on collision with MTC bus

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old auto driver died after his vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming MTC bus on Bells Road in Triplicane on Sunday morning. The passengers in the auto, three of a family, escaped with minor injuries. According to the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Santhosh Kumar of Perambur. The three of kin hired his vehicle to visit a temple in Triplicane, police said.

As they reached Bells Road, they came upon a spot where road works were under way and they had to go around it. However, instead of waiting for the oncoming bus to pass, Kumar attempted to squeeze into a gap and collided head-on with the bus, police said. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Passersby rescued the auto passengers and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy. The incident caused traffic disruption in the area that lasted for over an hour.

Police have registered a case. Further probe is on.