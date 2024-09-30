Greater Chennai Corporation announces new dump sites for C&D debris

CHENNAI: The city corporation has announced designated locations across its 15 zones for the disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste free of charge. Chennai, spanning an area of around 426 sq km, containing at least 21 lakh households, generates an average of 850 metric tonnes of C&D waste on the daily.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had recently increased the fine for illegal dumping of C&D waste from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per tonne. For waste amounts exceeding one tonne, the fine remains unchanged at Rs 5,000. As per Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016, the GCC had set up C&D waste processing plants in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur, each capable of handling 400 metric tonnes per day.

The new designated locations announced on Sunday include Buckingham Canal Road, Sathangadu, Thiruvottiyur in Zone 1; Kamarajar Road near the Manali zone office in Zone 2; the CMDA Truck Terminal behind Madhavaram Bus Terminus in Zone 3; and North Avenue Road in Mahakavi Bharathi Nagar, Vyasarpadi, in Zone 4, among others.

The GCC has also mandated private lorry owners, individuals and agencies involved in collecting and transporting C&D waste to register with the solid waste management department. The corporation will issue ID cards to eligible entities, granting them access to the designated sites. A one-time registration fee of Rs 1,000 will be collected for registration. Only registered vehicles will be permitted at the sites, and unauthorised or mixed waste dumping will be prohibited.

This is not the first time the civic body is earmarking dedicated dumping sites for C&D waste. In 2021, private contractors were entrusted with the same task. However, a senior corporation official told TNIE that stricter regulations have been put in place this time. Further stating that the fines collected for illegal dumping previously amounted to `4 lakh per fortnight.