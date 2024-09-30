Man dies as compound wall of Perambur railway station collapses on him

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old man died after a large section of a compound wall of the Perambur Railway Station collapsed on him on Saturday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sembium police said, the deceased was identified as Balamurugan of Kodungaiyur, an office assistant at a non-banking financial institution and relative of Perambur MLA R D Shekar.

That night, he was walking along the Perambur High Road, near the railway station, and went near the compound wall to answer nature’s call. “A large portion of the wall, nearly 10-15ft wide, collapsed and fell on him. Hearing his screams, passersby rushed to his aid.

He was pulled out of the debris and rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. A few hours later, he succumbed to his injuries,” police said. His body was then sent for postmortem examination, and the police have registered a case. An inquiry is under way.

Police suspect that due to the rains, the soil where the wall stood came loose, causing the collapse. They noted that work is underway at the railway station but none of it was taking place near the wall. When contacted, Southern Railway officials told TNIE that they would look into the issue and they were not immediately informed of the incident.