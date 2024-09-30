Reels of change

He also shared the unique challenges he faced while working on the film, and said, “This was my first documentary, and I wasn’t familiar with how to depict the dynamics of wheelchair basketball on screen. The challenge was showing the action and emotion of the game without making it feel artificial. That’s why I avoided using typical lighting setups — I wanted the footage to feel rustic and real.

Another challenge was working with people with disabilities in a way that was not only respectful but also collaborative. We gave a 100% opportunity to a person with disabilities to work as a cinematographer with us. Although communication was initially tough, we found a connection through our shared passion. Most of the frames were a collaboration between us.”

Vision for an inclusive world

The driving force behind both the films and YWTC’s broader mission is Madhavi Latha, an inclusion advocate and the founder of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India. As a former National Para Swimming Champion, Madhavi has firsthand experience of the barriers that persons with disabilities face, both in sports and in life.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Madhavi highlighted the importance of creating spaces where people with disabilities are not only represented but are also the ones telling their own stories. Through YWTC’s initiatives, she aims to break down the stereotypes and limitations placed on persons with disabilities.

“We want to give them a platform to showcase their talents, whether it’s through sports, filmmaking, or other creative fields,” Madhavi explained. “Our goal is to ensure that people with disabilities are seen as equal participants in all aspects of society.”

The panel discussion following the screenings was a reminder that inclusion is not just a buzzword — it’s a call to action. The films made by YWTC not only opened the eyes of many in the room but also showcased the potential of cinema as a medium for social change. By giving individuals the tools to tell their own stories, YWTC is fostering a new generation of filmmakers and advocates who can inspire others to see the world from a different perspective. Cinematic Dialogue was a celebration of resilience, creativity, and, most definitely, reiterating the importance of inclusion.