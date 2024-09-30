Vestiges from the villages

Hariharakumar pointed out that in natural farming, there is no concept of killing. It is only management by bringing in beneficial insects, birds, and animals that will consume these pests. There is a life cycle. “Spiders, predatory birds, and others are brought in to prey on the pests. All that is destroyed or disrupted when you use a chemical,” he noted.

The outcome of this was higher costs to grow crops. Farmers may or may not be able to recover the cost from the market, and this results in farming becoming unsustainable. Addressing the sad reality, he shared, “Farmers are finding it difficult to sustain themselves by doing farming. None of the farmers today, who are into chemical-based agriculture, want their next generation to be in farming.”

The rippling effect

The health of a plant depends on the seed it comes from. If it is a crop grown using traditional methods, the seed is from a native source, it has a knowledge bank within itself. “The seed is like a microchip. It has learned from the evolution, making it sturdy, climate and drought-resistant, all naturally,” he said, adding that a native seed evolves in that region for generations. It knows when it will rain and when it will not, and can predict the temperature and humidity, making it capable of resisting climate change. This indicates that traditional farming methods are more sustainable than conventional procedures.

On the contrary, a hybrid seed is a fast-forward process and prone to failure. Detailing the life of plants from hybrid seeds, he shared, “Crops sold as drought resistant may be so for one or two cycles. During the third and fourth rotations, it loses its potential. Now, farmers are forced to bring the features by adding fertilisers and pesticides.”

Moving on from the discussion of plant growth, we learned that the food we consume, too, goes through layers of processing, showing its effect on health. “Take coffee; it is non-beneficial to our health. It causes a temporary increase in blood pressure, skin breakouts, sleeplessness, heart attack, and other issues. As a substitute, people can consume thetran kottai, a coffee-flavoured seed with health benefits such as curing indigestion, diabetes, and more,” said Gayathri Devi, owner of Neer Enterprises.

She claimed that people have become addicted to colourful foods that taste better due to artificial flavouring. “I would say it is the fault of consumers. They are ignorant of the benefits of native food and food processing methods. The items I sell — marutham seeds, thetran kottai, nannari, and jujube — are rich in nutrients and have medicinal value. But I have to sell them as sodas to attract clientele,” she rued.

While the health-conscious population understands the need to consume organic food, Archana shared that consumers lack trust and reliability. She opined that events like this are a wake-up call for them to understand the production process, the pain that goes into producing crops, and the amount of hops it has had in the supply chain to reach their table. “By promoting and opting for an organic way of living, farmers get a higher income, as the methodology reduces input costs. They make margins and finally, the farmers eat ‘organic’ food,” added Archana.

Our villages are our knowledge banks. In this fast-paced life, not everyone has the chance to go back to their roots and live a healthy life, even for a few days. To make it easier for them, the organisers brought the villages to the city. “In the last three days, we found people watching and participating in activities rather than scrolling their social media. That was also the purpose of the event. Moreover, people’s history is the real history that nobody can claim as theirs. So that is what we are presenting here,” Himakiran concluded.