Zooming in on the lives of legends

CHENNAI: S Shivpprasadh, a veteran in theatre, has been walking on the path his uncle pursued. His daughter S Sruuthi, too, has imbibed the torchbearer’s zeal for art. As a tribute to this legend, RS Manohar, the father-daughter duo has attempted an extraordinary style — a multi-lingual play on 19 classical music legends in 16 languages.
While this play has been produced by Shivpprasadh’s Nataka Kavalar Chemal RS Manohar’s NXGs, it has been jointly directed by Sruuthi and Shivpprasadh. Shivpprasadh says, “My uncle RS Manohar had an expertise on mythological and historical plays, I continued the legacy.” Shivpprasadh, who grew up hearing senthamizh dialogues, had an inclination towards replicating his uncle’s artistic path.
The play titled ‘Classical Music Legends’ is the brainchild of Sruuthi who came up with the idea of blending the three elements music, dance, and theatre. In this, each legend and script curated by veterans, represent the cultural essence of various states — the script on Saint Thyagarajar, Muthuthandavar, KB Sundarambal written by KP Arivanandham; MS Subbulakshmi, written by Srinath; Jon B Higgins by Srinath in English; Oothukadu Venkata Kavi by S Srinivasan in Sanskrit; Swathi Thirunal by Dr Achuth Sankar S Nair in Malayalam.
The play also includes nine short skits — Annamachariyar in Telugu, Purandaradasar in Kannada, Kalidasa in Tulu, Alfred Rose in Konkani, Tansen in Hindi, Sudhir Phadke in Marathi, Narsinh Mehta in Gujarathi, Bhanubhakta Acharya in Nepali, Bulleh Shah in Punjabi — written by V Shreekrishna and Vikram Singh. While the script on Haimonti Shukla in Bengali is written by Tanushree Saha, Rabindra Mohapatra is written by Sunil Kumar Rout in Oriya, and Bhupen Hazarika is created by Brindaban Bordoloi in Assamese.
Shivpprasadh says that the play encapsulates the “highlights from the artistes’ life history” — while some of them are monologues, some are blend of music and stories, each episode having prominent and popular compositions. Touching upon the Indian languages, the play has also paid an ode to western classical music capturing the American musician’s unparalleled mastery in Carnatic music. “We are bringing national integration in the cultural aspect,” he says. On the making of the play, which included writing, execution, and rehearsals, Shivpprasadh says the team members have been communicating online as many are scattered across the world.
While Sruuthi would be in the role of MS amma, Shivpprasadh would be enacting the roles of Saint Thyagarajar, Muthuthandavar, Swathi Thirunal, and Jon B Higgins. The dance is choreographed by ‘Kalaimamani’ Anitha Guha, artistic director, Bharathanjali, and will be performed by her students.
‘Classical Music Legends’ will be performed at Rasika Ranjani Sabha at 6.30 pm today at Mylapore Fine Arts Club on October 1; Chromepet Cultural Academy on October 2; and at Narada Gana Sabha by Kartik Fine Arts on October 3.