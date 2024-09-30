Zooming in on the lives of legends

CHENNAI: S Shivpprasadh, a veteran in theatre, has been walking on the path his uncle pursued. His daughter S Sruuthi, too, has imbibed the torchbearer’s zeal for art. As a tribute to this legend, RS Manohar, the father-daughter duo has attempted an extraordinary style — a multi-lingual play on 19 classical music legends in 16 languages.

While this play has been produced by Shivpprasadh’s Nataka Kavalar Chemal RS Manohar’s NXGs, it has been jointly directed by Sruuthi and Shivpprasadh. Shivpprasadh says, “My uncle RS Manohar had an expertise on mythological and historical plays, I continued the legacy.” Shivpprasadh, who grew up hearing senthamizh dialogues, had an inclination towards replicating his uncle’s artistic path.

The play titled ‘Classical Music Legends’ is the brainchild of Sruuthi who came up with the idea of blending the three elements music, dance, and theatre. In this, each legend and script curated by veterans, represent the cultural essence of various states — the script on Saint Thyagarajar, Muthuthandavar, KB Sundarambal written by KP Arivanandham; MS Subbulakshmi, written by Srinath; Jon B Higgins by Srinath in English; Oothukadu Venkata Kavi by S Srinivasan in Sanskrit; Swathi Thirunal by Dr Achuth Sankar S Nair in Malayalam.