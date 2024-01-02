Creation of small reservoirs across Chennai vital for flood mitigation: WRD

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce the impact of floods in future, the WRD is planning to create tiny reservoirs across several places in the city and its outskirts to divert and conserve floodwater since constructing new channels to tackle floods in these areas does not seem feasible.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “Following heavy rain in 2015 and 2023, areas like Mudichur, Mannivakkam, west Tambaram and the nearby regions witnessed severe inundation. Recognising the need for a solution, WRD inspected Adyar belts and concluded that building tiny reservoirs and new channels is imperative to redirect excess water.

To create new channels between Thiruneermalai and Padalam along the Adyar, approximately 900 hectares of land is required. However, these areas are densely populated with residences, industries, and commercial establishments, making land acquisition practically impossible. The state government’s move in this direction could lead to legal challenges, and the financial burden alone would exceed `10,000 crore, considering the inability to secure additional loans.”

Another official said, “Currently, six reservoirs - Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills, Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai, and Veeranam - with a combined capacity of 13 tmcft address Chennai’s drinking water needs against an annual demand of 22 tmcft. This is projected to rise to 32 tmcft by 2035 due to population growth. Building new reservoirs will help to meet future needs while also curtailing the impact of floods.”

To meet escalating water demands, the government plans to inaugurate a new reservoir at Orathur near Padappai on the city’s outskirts. The upgrade of Orathur and Arambakkam tanks will also contribute to the creation of this waterbody at Orathur capable of storing 500 million cubic feet.

