Rs 239 crore worth Pongal gifts for rice cardholders in TN

The order issued by the cooperation, food and consumer protection department said that as on October 31, 2023 there are 2.19 crore rice cardholders in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 03rd January 2024

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Tuesday announced the distribution of Pongal gift hampers to rice card holders and those residing in Sri Lankan Tamils’ rehabilitation camps. The government has allocated Rs 238.92 crore for this purpose.  

The order issued by the Cooperation, food and Consumer Protection Department said that as of October 31, 2023, there are 2.19 crore rice cardholders in Tamil Nadu. The gift hampers will contain rice, one kilogram sugar, and full sugarcane. 

Last year, the government distributed Pongal gift hampers worth Rs 1,296.88 crore to over 2.15 crore family cardholders and the families of Sri Lankan Tamils living in rehabilitation camps. The hampers contained 21 essential items including sugarcane, rice, jaggery, cashew nuts, resins, moong dal, ghee, turmeric powder, chilly powder, coriander, mustard, cumin, tamarind, cardamom, urad dal, Bengal gram, wheat flour, semolina, and salt.

