Book publishing is not a business but service: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reading out a message from Chief Minister MK Stalin, Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said book publishing is not a business but a service of imparting knowledge. Inaugurating the 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi expressed gratitude to the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi) for providing him an opportunity to declare open the event. He also gave away Kalaignar Porkizhi and Bapasi awards to writers and scholars on the occasion.

Since the chief minister was unable to attend the event, Udhayanidhi read out a message from the former during the event. Citing the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, the CM underscored the state government’s efforts to promote reading habits.

“The Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation is attaining new heights by organising book fairs in all districts, and even initiating international book fairs to translate global works into Tamil. As many as 38 countries will take part in the international book fair that would be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from January 16 to 18,” the chief minister’s message said. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Ma Subramanian were also present on the occasion.

