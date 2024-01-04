Home Cities Chennai

Book publishing is not a business but service: CM Stalin

“The Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation is attaining new heights by organising book fairs in all districts, and even initiating international book fairs to translate global works into Tamil.

Published: 04th January 2024 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 47th Chennai Book Fair and presented Kalaignar Porkizhi Award at Nandanam. | Ashwin Prasath

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 47th Chennai Book Fair and presented Kalaignar Porkizhi Award at Nandanam. | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reading out a message from Chief Minister MK Stalin, Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said book publishing is not a business but a service of imparting knowledge. Inaugurating the 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair on Wednesday, Udhayanidhi expressed gratitude to the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi) for providing him an opportunity to declare open the event. He also gave away Kalaignar Porkizhi and Bapasi awards to writers and scholars on the occasion. 

Since the chief minister was unable to attend the event, Udhayanidhi read out a message from the former during the event. Citing the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai, the CM underscored the state government’s efforts to promote reading habits.

“The Tamil Nadu Text Book Corporation is attaining new heights by organising book fairs in all districts, and even initiating international book fairs to translate global works into Tamil. As many as 38 countries will take part in the international book fair that would be held at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam from January 16 to 18,” the chief minister’s message said. Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Ma Subramanian were also present on the occasion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Book Fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp