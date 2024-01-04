Notify Ennore backwaters as special wetland: Panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A report released by the expert committee constituted by the ‘Ennore Makkal Paathukappu Kuzhu’ has recommended the state government to notify the Ennore backwaters as a special wetland to prevent further calamities in north Chennai. The expert committee led by retired Justice K Kannan prepared the report comprising seven recommendations to the government after convening a public hearing on Monday to discuss the recent oil spill and gas leak in Ennore.

The other recommendations include strict enforcement of environmental laws, permanent closure of Coromandel International Limited (CIL), publishing the government’s inspection report on the recent gas leak in Ennore, criminal action against the CPCL and CIL for violations, immediate medical assistance for victims, a regional health survey and monetary compensation for the affected persons. The committee also urged the government to withdraw the criminal cases filed against 18 residents in the area.

The report stressed the significance of an order dated July 2022 by the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take up restoration measures for the Ennore backwaters. The judgment had directed the state government to notify the full extent of Ennore backwaters as a special wetland and take measures to rehabilitate and rejuvenate it holistically. “Take urgent and credible action as per the NGT’s order,” the expert committee report urged the government.

Meanwhile, the residents in Ennore continued their protest for the eighth consecutive day in Periyakuppam on Wednesday demanding permanent closure of the plant. A delegation comprising public representatives and government officials met with the protestors and held talks. North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Thiruvottriyur MLA K P Sankar and Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, other senior government officials and DMK functionaries were part of the delegation.

Kumaravel a member of the protesting committee told TNIE, “The delegation has assured us that necessary action will be taken based on the government committee’s report. We have conveyed our unanimous demand to permanently shut down the CIL plant and our protests will continue till this demand is fulfilled.”

While the TNPCB and the CIL maintain that all the patients were discharged from hospitals, two of the affected people are still under treatment and ‘angio operations’ were performed on them. N Suriyagandhi, who was admitted on December 27 is still at the hospital and the angio procedure was done for her on December 31. D Desarani who was discharged on December 29 got readmitted on January 2 following respiratory issues and the angio procedure was performed on her on January 2 night.

(With inputs from Lokeshwaran E @ Chennai)

