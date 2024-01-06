Tunes of merit  

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

CHENNAI: Listening to her mother Nirmala Rajasekar’s enchanting renditions of ragas, talas, and bhavas, coupled with a love for the acoustic Western genre, young Shruthi Rajasekar was lured into the world of music. Now, the 27-year-old Indian-American musician stands tall as both a music composer and vocalist, adding yet another feather to her glorious musical journey. Having roots deeply etched in the Carnatic genre, Shruthi has expanded her vocal horizons into Western classical soprano, seamlessly navigating the intersection of these two distinct musical backgrounds to craft a repertoire of diverse and innovative creations.

Shruthi’s adeptness in intertwining notes has earned her acclaim worldwide, marked by accolades such as the 2018 Global Women in Music Award from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and more. Currently, she stands as an award recipient from the Royal Northern College of Music, renowned for its discerning recognition of exceptional talents. The Associate of the RNCM (ARNCM) award not only honours Shruthi’s prowess as a composer but also acknowledges the cultural bridge she has crafted through her music.

Beaming about being the only person of Indian heritage who made it to the RNCM list, Shruthi attended the distinctive ceremony that was held on December 14 in Manchester. An avid traveller, she goes on to share how her experiences of travelling and crafting music for diverse audiences have instilled a profound sense of contentment within her. “As a bi-cultural individual, I’ve effectively embraced both genres, enabling me to create music that spans across diverse musical landscapes,” says Shruthi.

Musical journey

Breaking the myth that one can only excel in a specific genre, Shruthi has strived ahead to become a prominent figure in amalgamating both genres. “Now I operate in both worlds,” she says while pointing out how her journey in music composition has empowered her to effectively communicate with the circumstances that surround her.

“Carnatic music served as my initial language in the world of music, and with my mother being a Carnatic singer, I had a chance to begin my training at a young age. However, growing up in the United States, I found myself captivated by Western music and yearned to explore it. This curiosity ultimately led me to become a composer, where I harmoniously merged elements from both genres,” shares Shruthi, recollecting the core memories from her musical journey. During our conversation, she couldn’t help but talk about how her mother took the initiative to inspire her students to independently create a 15th exercise during their singing classes based on the different notes. “In fact, this exercise of Amma’s gave me a creative space to think and discover music on my own terms,” she says. Also, being trained in operatic singing techniques helped her shape the musician that she is today.

A step ahead

Having multiple concerts lined up, Shruthi is also an educationist who is presently working on building curriculum around topics like the Great Depression and more for early performers at two US universities. Apart from this, she is busy curating an event titled ‘Parivaar: A Celebration of Community as Family’, which is a celebration of the Indian and South Asian communities and is set to premiere this February. “The whole idea was to celebrate the association of immigrant communities here as they become our families far away from our homeland,” she says.

So, as Shruthi basks in the glory of her success, this award serves as an appreciation for her efforts in the past and a prelude to the wonder she is yet to create. With her music transcending miles and cultures, Shruthi is all set to mark another spot in the hearts of her listeners, with her new renditions taking shape along the way.

