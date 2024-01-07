Home Cities Chennai

Data event to study flood-risk areas organised in Chennai

Citizens from various backgrounds, including active citizens, urban designers, GIS experts and software developers analysed public data in the context of rainfall and waterlogging in the city.

IRCDUC Logo. (Photo | Twitter, @ircduc)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: OpenCity.in, in partnership with the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) and the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, held a ‘data jam’ to analyse public data and identify patterns and causes for waterlogging in Chennai on Saturday. Citizens from various backgrounds, including active citizens, urban designers, GIS experts and software developers analysed public data in the context of rainfall and waterlogging in the city.

“Participants did a deep-dive to identify trends and patterns to provide better insights into the social and physical infrastructure in different parts of Chennai, its impact on flooding and mitigation and proposed suggestions on what could be improved,” an official release stated.

The teams attempted to identify the most flood-prone areas in the city, drainage issues, budget outlays and
flow of money from the city corporation and whether the funds are being used in the areas most affected by flooding. The participants at the event also looked into how the socio-economically vulnerable sections are most affected by flooding and whether the Disaster Management Plan correctly captures the flood-prone areas.

