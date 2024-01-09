Tech talk at Surgical Strike 2024

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : We live in an era where it has become important for healthcare professionals to reinvent themselves,” said Prof Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman of Rajan Eye Care at the Surgical Strike 2024, a live surgery 360° conducted by the hospital at the Hotel Accord Metropolitan on Sunday. Here, the surgeries administered were transmitted live through two fiber optic high-definition systems from the hospital. The aim was to be updated with industry practices and procedures.

Organising the event consecutively for the ninth successful year, the goal of this conference was to cover all aspects of ophthalmology, from the fundamentals to the most recent developments, and for practicing professionals to embrace it. A total of 24 surgeons from all over the country performed surgeries for cataracts, Lasik and refractive, glaucoma, vitreo retina, oculoplasty, and squint. While the doctors operated, a team of panellists, experts in each procedure, seated at the hotel, stimulated the process and explained the intricacies to the upcoming and practicing ophthalmologists.

This year, complicated ophthalmic surgeries were presented in a 3-dimensional demonstration. Explaining the need for the 3D view, the chairman explained, “In this way, you know exactly where the cornea and lens are, the resolution is better, and the learning is much deeper. This is one of the biggest advantages for the post-graduate students.” Concurring, Dr Doda Lakshmi Priya, a corneal and refractive surgeon expressed, “As a budding professional in this field, the flange technique was amazing to watch, and I am fascinated to watch and learn all these innovations.”

“The 3D transmission with the glasses helped us see all the surgeries in depth because, inside the operation theatre, the surgeries are done in 3D view. This is a first-of-its-kind learning experience,” said Dr Suraj Nayan, a paediatric ophthalmologist. Attending her fifth Surgical Strike, Dr Kirthana shared that though the attendees are well-versed in their field, the programme is very useful as they get to learn techniques that other doctors follow and how that can be implemented in their procedures. “However great a surgeon you are, your patients and managing them matters,” she added.

The patients for these surgeries were selected from the hospital’s charitable trust, the Blind-Free India Project, and they signed a consent form. “The fear before an operation will always be there, but one thing that is helping me to stay positive is the results. I will have better eyesight after this, and be able to cook for my grandkids,” said an elderly woman prepping for going into the operation theatre.

Meticulously planned surgeries served a dual purpose. While the practitioners had takeaways from the conference, patients went home with a new view of the world.

