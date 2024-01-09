The buzz at the bazaar: Crafts and culture at Co-Optex grounds in Egmore

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was a play of colours, crafts and culture at Co-Optex grounds in Egmore as over 100 artisans brought along beautiful handiwork to exhibit at the Dastkar Bazaar. From Indian traditional clothes and accessories to toys and paintings, everything artful is available under one roof.

“The uniqueness of the bazaar is that they provide only purely handmade products and there are no middlemen involved in the process of selling. This makes the prices more reasonable and genuine to the customers and they get to know about the history and story behind the product from the artisans themselves. It also gives opportunities for different artisans to enhance their business,” said Athmaja AB, project coordinator with Dastkar Bazaar.

Along with the sales of the products, Dastkar will also conduct cultural events from January 10 to 14. Rajasthani folk songs, traditional folk dance performances and puppet shows will be performed on Wednesday.

“What makes us special is that one visit won’t be enough. You’re not just buying a product; you’re getting a tradition, a story with real history and can witness how the prints are made on the clothing and many others that keeps people coming back for more,” she said.

Kanchana, a Kalamkari artist from Andhra Pradesh, has set up a stall. She said, “I started making handmade Kalamkari in 1999, in which only natural dyes that are extracted from turmeric, flowers and leaves are used for painting. It takes almost 22 days to finish painting one sari. I have been contributing my service here in Dastkar since 2021 and this is my first in Chennai. Customers here are kind and easily approachable.”

Uma, a housewife from Chetpet, who is a regular at these exhibitions, shared, “I wait every year for the Dastkar Bazaar to open. All the things they have here are genuine and real hand work. Their saris and handlooms are excellent, priced reasonably, which makes us feel satisfied and happy. We also get to know about many new products. I visit at least three times to cover all the 100 shops here and purchase something different for my house. I even keep in contact with them so that they can inform me about their arrival.”

Dastkar Bazaar is a Delhi-based NGO, established in the 1980s. “Our marketing wing is one of the many things Dastkar does along with designing, production management, design development and provides training programmes for artisans,” said Athmaja, adding, “Dastkar Bazaar is an immersive experience, where traditional foods and artisans from all over India from more than 20 states are presented here along with our own people from Chennai. We have craft entrepreneurs and artisan groups like Porgai who work with tribal lambadi women artisans. Our market is an umbrella for different NGOs and for different people who are working in the crafts sector who come together to showcase their talents.”

Dastkar Bazaar is on till January 14.

