An artistic odyssey  

CHENNAI : The meticulous details, surface textures, and precise forms stand as a testimony to the skills of Hemalatha Senathipathi at the art exhibition being held at the Adyar Library and Research Centre by The Theosophical Society. The 20-day exhibition was inaugurated by Tim Boyd, president of the International Theosophical Society.

A sculptor and painter, Hemalatha infuses her artwork to spread the love and affection that have existed through the ages. “I started painting to unite people through culture,” she shares. Awarded the Tamil Nadu State Award of Lalit Kala Akademi in 1991, the artist presents medium and miniature formats of metal reliefs, canvas paintings, and sculptures on welded copper and brass with splashes of riotous colour in enamel.

Configuring the aesthetics

The expo displays around 55 works of contemporary sculptures, metal reliefs, and paintings with themes of mythological characters, tribal series, and traditional folk. Subsequently, there are abstract animal and bird renderings, human figures, and masks inspired by African tribal art.

The exhibition strokes viewers with manifesting portraits of ‘Krishna Under Trees’, made on copper brass enamel, in which Lord Krishna plays his flute while sitting on the tree, along with other portraits of Ganesha, and Christ. Apart from these, there are group figurative compositions named ‘Ancient Duo’, ‘Reflection’, and ‘Hamlet Lady’. Surrounded by artwork, the lively paintings of ‘Conglomerate’ and ‘Peacock’ enhanced the atmosphere of the hallway.

While exploring the imagery of gods, human forms, birds, and animals, she says, “The process of brainstorming starts when I am asleep. All of a sudden, some idea strikes, and the next thing I look for is my brush to sketch it. ”

The prominent features of Hemalatha’s artwork are its curvilinear elements and the use of black highlights to depict metal oxidation. Talking about the specialty of her artwork, she shares, “Due to their hardness, working with metals can be difficult. As a woman, it was a challenge that motivated me to do something new.”

Artistic roots

Hailing from a beehive of artistic connoisseurs, Hemalatha spent her childhood in the studios of The Cholamandal Artists’ Village, Injambakkam. Being the daughter of M Senathipathi, a nationally acclaimed artist, her genes were artistically coded. Absorbing the sounds and sights of thump during her childhood, she says, “I spent my weekends watching my father hammering on metal in the repoussé technique. Through observance and curiosity, I later started creating small pieces of relief with copper.”

Along with developing her sculpting skills, the artist has also learned acrylic painting on canvas without limiting herself to a single medium. Grateful for the love poured by the attendees, Hemalatha shares, “Art is my life, and I express my emotions through it. Seeing people buy my art makes me feel encouraged.”

The exhibition continues until January 26. For details, call; 9445536645

