Admin officer for Kilambakkam bus terminus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state on Friday issued an order to create a post of chief administrative officer in the cadre of district revenue officer to facilitate the “smooth operation and maintenance” of Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The officer will manage assets and maintenance and functioning of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam and at the Kuthambakkam where construction of another bus terminus at a cost of Rs 486.8 crore has been taken up.

The officer will also oversee the parking for omnibuses at Mudichur along the 50-metre strip on the eastern side of Outer Ring Road, Kilambakkam Climate Park and Archaeological Interpretation Centre.

Orders were issued based on the request of the member secretary, CMDA, to create the post to manage the two termini. Salary will be met through CMDA funds.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The state on Friday issued an order to create a post of chief administrative officer in the cadre of district revenue officer to facilitate the “smooth operation and maintenance” of Kilambakkam bus terminus. The officer will manage assets and maintenance and functioning of Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam and at the Kuthambakkam where construction of another bus terminus at a cost of Rs 486.8 crore has been taken up. The officer will also oversee the parking for omnibuses at Mudichur along the 50-metre strip on the eastern side of Outer Ring Road, Kilambakkam Climate Park and Archaeological Interpretation Centre. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Orders were issued based on the request of the member secretary, CMDA, to create the post to manage the two termini. Salary will be met through CMDA funds. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp