Chennai's air quality dips during Bhogi

CHENNAI: Mist and hazy conditions have deteriorated Chennai’s air quality, and experts say the worst is yet to come once Bhogi bonfires are lit. At 5 pm on Saturday, the air quality index was 137, a ‘yellow alert,’ which means prolonged exposure would cause discomfort to people with lung issues. By late Saturday, Chennai AQI had spiked to 173.

Almost all continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems of the Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board have continuously flagged ‘yellow alert’ for the most part of Saturday indicating poor air quality.

The monitoring station in Manali showed PM 2.5 and PM10 concentration spikes to 370 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic meter) and 432 µg/m3 respectively. AQI at Manali stood at 179 followed by Perungudi (178), Arumbakkam (140) and Royapuram (139).

The prominent pollutant in all the stations is PM2.5 which is a tiny particulate matter of diameter 2.5 or less than 2.5 microns that can enter deep into the lungs.

A TNPCB official said pollution levels may remain high for a few more days under similar weather conditions. “Increase in pollution levels can be attributed to lack of wind and low temperature. The current wind pattern will be bringing industrial emissions from Ennore directly into the city and there is also pollution from vehicles, construction activity and road dust. These pollutants circulate at surface level in the absence of wind and cold weather.”

Officials said multiple monitoring teams have been formed to ensure the burning of waste materials is stopped.

