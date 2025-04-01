A home designed for your pets

Most families, today, cannot imagine living without their pets, they are the most cherished member of the family. Though pets bring us immense happiness and add a sense of tranquillity to our days, you don’t want them to take over your interiors while also wanting them to live their best life. Designing a pet-friendly yet stylish and aesthetic home is tricky, but there is nothing impossible with Design Story! Here are a few areas you need to focus on to get this space right!

Free-flowing layout

All pets have their natural movements, and a free-flowing layout ensures they can enjoy the space just as much. Furniture strategically placed and a clutter-free space ensure unrestricted movement, allowing their movement to be comfortable. This is crucial for them to play and relax without difficulties.