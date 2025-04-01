A Rs 9.3-crore skywalk to nowhere in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation is in the process of constructing a Rs 9.35-crore ‘skywalk’ over Greenways Road which doesn’t seem to have any discernible use to the public. It begins from inside the first phase of the Tholkappia Poonga on one side of Greenways Road and ends right before the cemetery in the second phase of the park on the other side of the road, which is not open to the general public.
With no exit point to Greenways Road, persons using the skywalk from inside the first phase of the park will have no other option upon reaching the second phase than to go back the way they came.
When TNIE visited the spot, the landing placed in the second phase was right ahead of the Quibble Island cemetery, in an open area alongside the Adyar. While visitors are allowed in limited numbers into the first phase of the park, the second phase is closed off for the general public due to security reasons.
An exception is granted by authorities only for members of the local community residing at the Srinivasapuram tenements, who use the local ferry service to pass through to the second phase. Even for them, the skywalk would serve no use since they exit near MRC Nagar, in the opposite direction from the skywalk.
Similarly, visitors to the park usually take the circular designated pathway in the first phase that turns away ahead of the area where the skywalk is being constructed. This raises the question, why the Rs 9-crore skywalk at all?
According to the Government Order, the proposal was to originally construct an underground tunnel that may have provided the option for exit points at the main roads. However, it was given up for a more ‘conspicuous’ skywalk. It is unclear if a revised administrative sanction was obtained for the project.
‘Tholkappia Poonga now a concretised park’
According to sources, the ecologically-sensitive park has been concretised in large parts as part of the Rs 42-crore renovation work, filling walkways with concrete pavers and constructing multiple concrete structures inside the park which was originally established to preserve the biodiversity hotspot.
Speaking to TNIE, T D Babu, member of the district green committee, said that around 10-12 trees including fully-grown raintrees and avenue trees have been felled for the renovation of the park and construction of the skywalk.
“I was not allowed by authorities to inspect the premises after I first raised the issue with the district green committee. Heavy construction is now going on in a place where usually even the two-wheelers of staff would not be allowed. I’m waiting for the chairperson (of the district green committee, who is also the district collector) to take action,” Babu said, adding that the large-scale concretisation was sure to impact the biodiversity in the region. A large watchtower is also being constructed in the area.
The park is visited yearly by international communities of bird watchers. It was once a dumping ground which was reclaimed and restored by Pitchandikulam Forest Consultants in 2011, led by Australian ecologist Joss Brooks, under the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
Officials TNIE spoke to said that the objective of the skywalk was to connect both phases of the park and that has been achieved.