A Rs 9.3-crore skywalk to nowhere in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city corporation is in the process of constructing a Rs 9.35-crore ‘skywalk’ over Greenways Road which doesn’t seem to have any discernible use to the public. It begins from inside the first phase of the Tholkappia Poonga on one side of Greenways Road and ends right before the cemetery in the second phase of the park on the other side of the road, which is not open to the general public.

With no exit point to Greenways Road, persons using the skywalk from inside the first phase of the park will have no other option upon reaching the second phase than to go back the way they came.

When TNIE visited the spot, the landing placed in the second phase was right ahead of the Quibble Island cemetery, in an open area alongside the Adyar. While visitors are allowed in limited numbers into the first phase of the park, the second phase is closed off for the general public due to security reasons.

An exception is granted by authorities only for members of the local community residing at the Srinivasapuram tenements, who use the local ferry service to pass through to the second phase. Even for them, the skywalk would serve no use since they exit near MRC Nagar, in the opposite direction from the skywalk.

Similarly, visitors to the park usually take the circular designated pathway in the first phase that turns away ahead of the area where the skywalk is being constructed. This raises the question, why the Rs 9-crore skywalk at all?