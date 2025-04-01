Dejected over parents’ divorce plan, two sisters from Chennai attempt suicide; rescued

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman and her 20-year-old sister were rescued by three police constables at the Marina Beach late on Sunday night after they allegedly attempted to take their own lives.

The sisters, both from Teynampet, decided to take the drastic step as their parents were planning to apply for a divorce, police said. The women were both counseled and later sent home with their parents.

According to police, around 11.45 pm, the constables on patrol — Kumaresan, Sankar Kumar and Murugan — spotted the two women walking close to the water at the beach.

As they continued to walk deeper into the ocean, the cops sensed something was amiss and shouted at them to stop. They even called for help as the women did not listen to him, police added. The cops then ran across to them and physically prevented the women from venturing any further into the water.