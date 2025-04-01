Dorm, sweet dorm

If you’ve ever tried to turn your dorm into a Pinterest-worthy dream, you already know — it’s less Architectural Digest, more a survival reality show. You want it to look like a TikTok clean girl apartment, but between your pile of clothes, hostel-issued furniture, and a roommate who thinks “décor” means empty Coke bottles, things start looking more Hoarders: College Edition.
It’s a delicate balance of survival and aesthetics — if you have to cry over your GPA at 2 am, you might as well do it in a cute setting.
But here’s the thing: just because your room is the size of a glorified broom closet, doesn’t mean it can’t have main-character energy. The key? Strategic décor, delusional optimism, and a deep commitment to lying to yourself about how much space you actually have. So whether you’re aiming for a Pinterest-perfect dorm or just trying to make sure your laundry pile doesn’t double as a second bed, here’s your crash course in making small spaces look expensive (or at least intentional).
Small space, big style
One of the biggest challenges of dorm living? The sheer lack of space. principal architect of Chennai-based Archezium, Ritika Radhakrishnan, breaks it down: “The biggest hurdle would be the constraint of space. Dorms need to accommodate books, stationery, clothes, and essentials without feeling cluttered. Smart solutions include: vertical optimisation, multi-use elements, and strategic organisation. Modular storage bins and labeled compartments ensure efficiency and visual clarity.”
Basically, your room needs to hold your entire life without looking like a chaotic landfill. The trick? Get creative. “I drew flowers on my wall right in front of my study desk,” says Zoya*, a law student from NALSAR University, Hyderabad. “It makes staring at my textbooks slightly less soul-crushing.”
And for those of us who aren’t exactly the artistic type, removable peel-and-stick wallpaper is a game-changer. “Peel-and-stick wallpaper, soft lighting, and layered textiles add warmth without overwhelming the space,” Ritika suggests.
The no-drill, no-fine decor strategy
Hostel wardens have a personal vendetta against nails, paint, and anything remotely fun, but that doesn’t mean you can’t personalise your space. “Command hooks, stick-on LED strips, and peel-off wallpaper allow for easy customisations. Stand-alone mirrors also make the space appear larger and can always be moved around.”
“I just decorated my dorm door instead of the room because they have a strict fine policy. How boring,” says Mehak Anchal from Mumbai. “But hey, at least my door is cute.”
If you need instant cosiness without breaking the rules? Soft textiles and layered lighting are your best bet. “Soft furnishings — plush throws, curtains for zoning, and rugs — enhance spatial warmth. Clip-on reading lamps and battery-operated LEDs for the bathrooms, wardrobes, mirrors give an instant glam up without the hassle of re-wiring,” Ritika adds. So yes, you can still achieve that Pinterest-worthy glow-up. No nails necessary.
Finding the right vibe
Indian dorm trends are having a moment, mixing practicality with serious aesthetic appeal. But which vibe suits you. Minimalism and clean aesthetics are trending, but we Indians love a little extra.
“Minimalism and clean aesthetics are widely popular, but as Indians, we’re naturally drawn to patterns, colours, and pieces that reflect our regional heritage,” says Joohie Patel, principal designer at The Design Compound, Bengaluru.
Think ikat-print cushions, upcycled jute baskets, and vintage Bollywood posters. Or go full Korean Minimalism, Indian-style with soft pastels, charpais, and a single lucky bamboo plant that may or may not survive midterms. “I wanted a Pinterest dorm, but I also wanted my mom’s embroidered cushion covers, so now my room is a mix of Muji-core and full-on ‘Nani’s house in Jaipur’ vibes,” laughs Santana M from Delhi.
For people who can manage to take care of a living thing besides themselves, indoor plants are a great option. “They can instantly liven up a space and improve air quality,” says Joohie. Small, low-maintenance options like succulents or lucky bamboo work well for dorm rooms.
Of course, some students take it a step further. “I wanted my dorm to feel more ‘alive,’ so I bought a tiny bamboo plant and a fish,” says Siya R from Chennai. “The plant is thriving. The fish… not so much.”
The art of hiding the mess
No matter how aesthetic your room is, the real challenge is where to hide the mess when your parents visit. “One of the biggest challenges in dorm rooms is the lack of space, often paired with limited storage,” says Joohie. “Over-the-door hangers, wall organisers, and under-bed bins help maintain order.”
“I bought these aesthetic woven baskets for ‘storage,’ but now they’re just holding my snacks and 17 scrunchies,” admits Medha Ponnusamy from Chennai.
And for the overachievers? The power of zoning. “Designate specific areas for study, sleep, and storage to create an illusion of space,” advises Joohie.
This means piling your clothes on your bed during the day and your books on your bed at night. Functionality is a scam.
Fairy lights vs LED strips
Your room isn’t just about how it looks — it’s about how it feels. “Lighting significantly alters the ambiance,” says Joohie. “Warm-toned LED lights create a cozy feel, while cool tones can enhance focus.” That actually means fairy lights for when you want to feel like the main character, LED strips for when you’re actually trying to pass your exams. “My roommate wanted cozy fairy lights, and I wanted LED strips, so now one side of our room looks like a cute café, and the other side looks like a concert venue,” says Adhira Mishra from Bengaluru. Honestly? Balance.
The budget glow-up
Of course, no dorm makeover is complete without the budget struggle. When you’re surviving on hostel food and `500 in your bank account, you’ve got to be smart. Affordable decor doesn’t mean compromising on aesthetics. “DIY art, mirrors, scent and repurposed items can be both stylish and budget-friendly,” says Joohie. “I just printed out Pinterest quotes and stuck them — instant aesthetic feels,” says Kaavya Sriram from Bengaluru.
“You’re not going to believe this but I took some of my mom’s old saris and used them as curtains,” adds Hiya S, residing in Palakkad. “Now my hostel looks homely. And slightly haunted.” At the end of the day, the ultimate dorm aesthetic is making do with what you have — and a little delusion. Whether you’re curating a Pinterest-perfect space or just making sure your roommates don’t judge your mess, the goal is simple: create a space that feels like home (but better). And if all else fails? Fairy lights — they always work.
*Name changed