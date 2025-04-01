Dorm, sweet dorm

If you’ve ever tried to turn your dorm into a Pinterest-worthy dream, you already know — it’s less Architectural Digest, more a survival reality show. You want it to look like a TikTok clean girl apartment, but between your pile of clothes, hostel-issued furniture, and a roommate who thinks “décor” means empty Coke bottles, things start looking more Hoarders: College Edition.

It’s a delicate balance of survival and aesthetics — if you have to cry over your GPA at 2 am, you might as well do it in a cute setting.

But here’s the thing: just because your room is the size of a glorified broom closet, doesn’t mean it can’t have main-character energy. The key? Strategic décor, delusional optimism, and a deep commitment to lying to yourself about how much space you actually have. So whether you’re aiming for a Pinterest-perfect dorm or just trying to make sure your laundry pile doesn’t double as a second bed, here’s your crash course in making small spaces look expensive (or at least intentional).

Small space, big style

One of the biggest challenges of dorm living? The sheer lack of space. principal architect of Chennai-based Archezium, Ritika Radhakrishnan, breaks it down: “The biggest hurdle would be the constraint of space. Dorms need to accommodate books, stationery, clothes, and essentials without feeling cluttered. Smart solutions include: vertical optimisation, multi-use elements, and strategic organisation. Modular storage bins and labeled compartments ensure efficiency and visual clarity.”

Basically, your room needs to hold your entire life without looking like a chaotic landfill. The trick? Get creative. “I drew flowers on my wall right in front of my study desk,” says Zoya*, a law student from NALSAR University, Hyderabad. “It makes staring at my textbooks slightly less soul-crushing.”

And for those of us who aren’t exactly the artistic type, removable peel-and-stick wallpaper is a game-changer. “Peel-and-stick wallpaper, soft lighting, and layered textiles add warmth without overwhelming the space,” Ritika suggests.