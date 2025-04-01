In a fight for love and legitimacy

Valliamma was never one to shy away from supporting her daughter P Srija, a trans woman. Instead, she moved forward with her daughter, taking the road of acceptance and growth. “Initially, I had a fear of what everyone would say but then I knew. Ennaku nee than thevai, mattavangal thevai illai (I don’t want anyone else but you),” Valliamma from Thoothukudi says about her daughter.

This grit is the theme of Amma’s Pride, a 20-minute documentary that takes viewers through the struggles of a trans woman navigating society’s deep-seated prejudices. The film screened at Alliance Francaise Madras, showcased the bond between the incomparable mother-daughter duo.

After her education came to an abrupt end, Srija and her longtime friend-turned-partner, B Arun Kumar, decided to start a life together. Their love defied social norms, and their marriage — the first legal one in Tamil Nadu between a trans woman and a cisgender man — became a battle against bureaucracy, prejudice, and even their own families. “It was only after our marriage that people realised we were a queer couple,” says Arun. “They assumed we were just friends. Many people support the trans community in theory, but when it comes to their own families, acceptance disappears.”