Respite for Tamil Nadu as rain likely from April 2 to 4

CHENNAI: After a spell of intense heat, Tamil Nadu may see rains and thunderstorms in the coming days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate showers in the state, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in isolated places between April 2 and 4.

The shift in weather is attributed to multiple meteorological factors, including a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and wind discontinuity over peninsular India. These systems are likely to trigger rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching temperatures.

Over the past week, temperatures soared across the state, with Vellore and Madurai recording 40°C, making them the hottest locations in TN this year. However, meteorologists predict a gradual dip in temperatures by 2°C-3°C as rain activity increases. While interior and western TN are expected to benefit the most from these showers, coastal areas, including Chennai, would see cloudy skies or at best light rain.