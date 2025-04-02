Cricket meets commerce

Business bonanza

While the heat favours Venkateshwaran and his business, people also gravitate towards hot soups and spicy, tangy pani puri. Rajesh Kumar has five pani puri stalls in the vicinity. He says, “Customers like to have pani puri as a snack before entering the stadium. I do not charge extra on match days. It is always `20 for six puris. Match does not have an impact on the business.” He came to the city 20 years ago to eke out a living. He worked in IT but found his calling as a businessman. He likes to be his own boss. Since this city has given him his means to livelihood, he supports team Chennai.

“The flour, potatoes, water, coriander, and oil cost me `1,000 every day for pani puri. This snack is such that people might not want to consume it regularly. I make `1,200 to `1,500, a day. It goes up to `1,700 to `1,800 when Chennai plays in the stadium,” he notes. The risk in this business is that the raw materials are perishable and can spoil quickly, especially in the heat.

Heat is a major concern for hawkers. They start their business by noon. “We come early to find a spot under the shade, and if we are lucky enough, we will get a spot. The police have allotted us a few spaces where we can sell our products. The spaces are allowed, keeping in mind that we do not hinder the parking,” points out Jeya J, a whistle vendor.

The Avadi resident usually sells books and pens near hotels and signals around Anna Nagar, but on match days, she takes a bus to Chepauk. “I have been coming here for three years. I want to help my family with daily expenses. I live in a hut, and it is difficult for my three-year-old to sleep and play in the limited space. My husband and I are saving so that we can shift to a brick house,” she adds.

Her husband, Jegadeesh, is a full-time auto driver and part-time face painter. To provide for his family, he visits the lanes surrounding the stadium on match days to paint cricket lovers’ faces. People are conscious of the safety aspect of paints. He says, “I use harmless watercolour paint, which will dissolve once you wash your face.” It is a craze among fans to paint their favourite team’s logo on their cheeks.

More than kids, adults are keen on face painting. “Sometimes, they ask to paint 7 or Dhoni’s name or the lion. This one time, a couple requested to paint ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ on the kid’s cheek and I did that. We come here to earn money and live happily; we provide what makes the customer happy,” shares Jegadeesh, who has also painted his face with ‘CSK’. He says, “Porandha mannunga idhu. Jechailum thothalum namba eppavum CSK dhan nga support. (I was born on this city’s soil. Whether the team wins or loses, I will always support CSK).”