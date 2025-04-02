GCC’s waste incinerator in Manali working illegally for last five years

CHENNAI: A fact-finding report by civil society organisations and experts has revealed severe environmental violations and toxic pollution from a Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-operated waste incinerator in Manali. The 10-tonne-per-day incinerator in Chinna Mathur has been operating since 2020, allegedly without ‘consent to operate’ (CTO) from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

TNPCB sources confirmed to TNIE that the initial CTO obtained in 2019 was valid only up to March 31, 2020, and the GCC didn’t apply for a renewal, meaning the civic body has been operating the facility illegally for the last five years. A TNPCB team will inspect the plant on Wednesday.

The investigation, conducted over six months, found that pollution control equipment for air, water and soil was dysfunctional. Residents in the area have long complained of health issues such as respiratory problems, skin diseases, and groundwater contamination, along with black soot deposits on their homes and a persistent foul odour.